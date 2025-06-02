Woman, In Relationship With Landlord, Sets Him On Fire, Wanted His Property

A woman has been arrested for allegedly setting her landlord on fire in Odisha's Ganjam district. The 57-year-old woman, Sudeshna Jena, allegedly killed her 72-year-old landlord, Harihar Sahu, to get his properties, the police said on Sunday.

Investigation revealed that Jena, a widow, and Sahu, a retired revenue inspector, were in a relationship for the last five years, senior police officer Saravana Vivek M said.

He said Jena entered Sahu's room on Thursday early morning while he was sleeping and poured kerosene and set him afire.

He was first rushed to a hospital in Berhampur, and then to a hospital in Cuttack, where he died.

The officer said she murdered him in a planned manner and tried to hide the evidence.

She threw the mobile phone of the victim inside the courtyard of the house and threw the plastic kerosene bottle into the fire.

She also pretended to rescue Sahu with the help of neighbours and alleged that two unknown persons set him on fire.