Odisha Train Accident: 300 Injured, Authorities Issue Helpline Numbers

Coromandel Express rammed into the derailed coaches of the other train

At least 300 people were injured and many are reportedly dead after a passenger train hit the derailed coaches of another train, many people are feared trapped and search and rescue operations are on.

Coromandel Express, which was going from Kolkata to Chennai, rammed into the derailed coaches of the other train, which was going from Bengaluru to Kolkata, Railway Ministry spokesperson Amitabh Sharma told NDTV.

West Bengal Chief Minister expressed shock over the incident and the state government is coordinating with Odisha government and South Eastern Railways.

Shocked to know that the Shalimar- Coromondel express, carrying passengers from West Bengal, collided with a goods train near Balasore today evening and some of our outbound people have been seriously affected/ injured. We are coordinating with Odisha government and South… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 2, 2023

The emergency control room has been activated in West Bengal and the Chief Minister also issued helpline numbers:

033- 22143526/ 22535185.

Helpline numbers have been issued by the authorities and over a hundred National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel have been involved in the rescue operations.

Helpline numbers at Howrah - 033 - 26382217

Kharagpur Helpline 8972073925, 9332392339

Balasore Helpline - 8249591559, 7978418322

Shalimar Helpline - 9903370746



