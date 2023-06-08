Darkness, Screams: Video Captures Moment Odisha Train Derailed, Crashed

Odisha Train Accident: NDTV cannot verify the authenticity of the video.

At least 278 people were killed and over 1,000 injured in the horrific train accident that took place in Odisha's Balasore last week.

The accident involving three trains - Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train - is one of the worst railway tragedies in the country.

Visuals from the accident site showed coaches on top of each other and twisted steel, with passengers' belongings strewn all over.

A new video has now surfaced that captures the exact moment when Coromandel Express collided with the other train.

The video, shared by Odisha TV, is now in wide circulation.

The video shows a sanitation worker mopping the floor of a coach in the night, with passengers relaxing in their berths.

Then a sudden jerk, and the camera starts shaking amid loud screams. Everything goes dark with shrieks and screams before the video ends abruptly.

Sources say the video was reportedly recorded by a passenger. NDTV cannot verify the authenticity of the video.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation into the horrific 3-train crash.

The Railways said that according to the initial investigation, the accident was the result of a signalling problem.

The Odisha police have filed a case with charges of "causing death by negligence and endangering life" in the train accident.



