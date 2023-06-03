Odisha Tragedy: 5 Big Updates On One Of India's Worst Rail Accident

Odisha Train Accident: The crash, one of the deadliest in India in recent times.

At least 233 people were killed and over 900 were injured as four coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening, following which it collided head-on with a goods train coming from the opposite direction on the other line.

The train crash is one of the deadliest such accidents since independence, data shows.

Here is what we know so far about the Odisha Train Accident: