Odisha Parcel Bomb Case: Police Say Lecturer Carried Out Parcel Blast, "Jealousy" Was Motive

Punjilal Meher, the accused and a colleague of the deceased groom's mother, was arrested by the Crime Branch last night, Director General of Police RP Sharma told reporters at Cuttack.

All India | | Updated: April 25, 2018 23:13 IST
53 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Odisha Parcel Bomb Case: Police Say Lecturer Carried Out Parcel Blast, 'Jealousy' Was Motive

The gift package was given to the couple on their wedding reception by an unidentified person (File)

Cuttack/Bolangir:  The police today claimed to have cracked the wedding gift parcel bomb case of Bolangir alleging that a college lecturer masterminded it for being replaced by the mother of one of the two persons killed in the blast in February.

Punjilal Meher, the accused and a colleague of the deceased groom's mother, was arrested by the Crime Branch last night, Director General of Police RP Sharma told reporters at Cuttack.

"The Crime Branch sleuths, in course of their investigation, zeroed in on Punjilal Meher as the mastermind in the parcel gift blast case. They confirmed his complicity during its investigation in Raipur," he said.

Soumya and Reema Sahu had married on February 18. Five days later, they received a parcel as a wedding gift. The parcel exploded when it was opened on February 23. Soumya and his grandmother Jemamani were killed in the blast while Reema suffered grievous burn injuries.
 
bride groom die in blast ani 2 650

The explosion occurred when the couple, Soumya and Reema Sahu, opened a gift package

"The motive of the crime was jealousy. Soumya's mother Sanjukta was made principal of the Jyoti Bikash College at Bhainsa replacing Meher," IGP Crime Branch Arun Bothra said.

In a bid to take revenge, Meher planned and executed the blast with an aim to eliminate the entire family, Mr Bothra told reporters at Bolangir.

"Meher himself prepared the parcel bomb and sent it through a courier to Sahu's family from Raipur," he said.

The IGP said the police seized crackers, gun powder, a laptop and a pen drive from the possession of Meher, he said.

Comments
Meher studied for seven months and took the help of the Internet to prepare the bomb, Mr Bothra said, adding that he had tested small bombs manufactured by him before sending the gift parcel.

Meanwhile, six other suspects detained for interrogation in this case were released today.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Punjilal MeherBolangir districtOdisha Groom parcel blast death

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableBJP CanditatesIPL ScheduleHonor 10Huawei P20Karnataka Elections Congress Canditates

................................ Advertisement ................................