Odisha Cops Probe Nexus Between Government Officials, Arrested Gangster

Syed Usaman Ali, also known as Tito, is wanted in connection with many cases

The anti-graft Vigilance wing of Odisha Police today conducted search in half-a-dozen places as part of their probe to unearth any possible nexus between government officials and a gangster, who is now behind bars, officials said.

The move comes after state Vigilance launched a probe to ascertain the role, involvement and connivance, if any, of government officials in extending undue favour to Syed Usaman Ali, also known as Tito, of Kendrapara district, an accused in many criminal cases, his family members and associates.

In course of enquiry, six teams visited and verified records at Kendrapara municipality office and two Tehsil offices in Kendrapara district and three RTO Offices at Kendrapara, Chandikhol and Cuttack, a vigilance statement said.

The inquiry is aimed to find out any favour shown to Tito, his family and associated in acquiring sand sairats, land and petrol pump, vehicles and their permits by abusing their official positions, causing wrongful loss to government and wrongful gain to Tito, his family members and associates.

Officers of Vigilance Cell have already visited the office of the Special Task Force (STF) of state crime branch in Bhubaneswar which is currently investigating a number of criminal cases against Tito. They discussed with the STF officials and collected the relevant documents and records.

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) last week had sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into alleged irregularities in allotment of two retail outlets in Odisha to the family of Tito.

Several members of Titos gang are believed to have gone underground after he was arrested following an encounter in Jajpur district on June 30. The gangster, who was arrested several times earlier, faces many criminal cases involving murder, attempt to murder and extortion.