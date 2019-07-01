NS Vishwanathan Gets One-Year Extension As RBI Deputy Governor

NS Vishwanathan's tenure was to end on July 3.

NS Vishwanathan was Monday re-appointed as deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for one more year, an official order said.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved re-appointment of Vishwanathan as the deputy governor for a period of one more year with effect from July 4 this year, the order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

His existing tenure was to end Wednesday, July 3.

Mr Vishwanathan is one of the three deputy governors, besides BP Kanungo and M K Jain.

Last month, Viral Acharya had resigned from the post of RBI deputy governor.

Mr Acharya, a New York University economics professor who once called himself the ''poor man's Raghuram Rajan'', resigned six months before the scheduled end of his three-year term.

