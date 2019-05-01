Non-Bailable Warrant Against Deepak Talwar's Son In Money-Laundering Case

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on May 9. (Representational)

A Delhi court on Wednesday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar's son Aditya in a case related to irregular seat-sharing on Air India's profitable routes.

The court also took cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Special Judge Anuradha Shukla Bhardwaj also issued production warrant against Deepak Talwar, who is lodged in Tihar Jail.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on May 9.

Deepak Talwar has been accused by the ED of acting as a middleman in negotiations to favour foreign private airlines in the matter of seat-sharing on Air India's profitable routes.

The ED is also probing various other cases related to money laundering against Talwar, who was deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on January 30.

