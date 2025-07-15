Explained: How A Hair Cut In Space Differs From One On Earth

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has made history by becoming the first Indian to get a haircut in microgravity, while living aboard his home away from home at the International Space Station.

Captain Shukla had spent nearly 30 days in quarantine at the Kennedy Space Center as his flight repeatedly got postponed from the first announced date of May 29 to finally lifting off on June 25. This is why American astronaut, Nichol Ayers gave him a haircut when he was in space. Many astronauts who stay for long durations in space also get haircuts. So, that is a normal thing.

But how does a haircut in space even work? Is it a lot different from one on Earth? Turns out, not really!

In space, hair doesn't fall, it floats

Getting a haircut in space is not very different from getting a haircut on earth. The only difference is in space, when the hair has been cut, it can fly all over the place. So, one needs a vacuum cleaner, which pulls in the hair that is being cut.

Just like how bread is not allowed in space because crumbs can float, hair too needs to be managed carefully.

No shower after haircut

In India, especially for men, a post-haircut bath is almost necessary. But at the ISS, the astronauts cannot take a bath as there is no running water available. So, astronauts usually do a dry cleaning of their body using soap and wet towels.

No Hair Stylists in Space

Unlike Earth, one does not have a hairstylist at the International Space Station. It is a fellow astronaut who is doing the haircuts. So, no hairstyles.

American astronaut Nichole Ayers was seen giving Shukla a rare hairdo in space.

Astronaut Ayers remarked, "We said goodbye to our Ax4 friends today. I was just reminiscing about the haircuts from last weekend. After a long quarantine, I think it was nice for them. We joked about how I might have a future in the haircutting business when I get back on Earth, but the reviews are still out."

Ayers is a Major in the US Air Force and has spent 122 days in space. She has conducted spacewalks totalling about six hours. This would probably make her the most qualified hair stylist Shukla would ever get in his life.