No Problem, Absolute Peace On India-China Border: Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju said the army, border security forces are taking care of every inch of land.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju insisted on Friday that there was absolute peace on the Indo-China border along his home state of Arunachal Pradesh.

"There is absolutely no problem. There is peace along the border," he told PTI.

He, however, said "Our army, our border security forces are taking care of every inch of land."

Earlier this month, BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh Tapir Gao had claimed Chinese troops made an incursion in Arunachal Pradesh's remote Anjaw district and constructed a bridge across Kiomru nullah in Chaglagam circle.

Explaining the circumstances, Mr Rijiju said, "When there is no demarcation of boundary, so if their (Chinese) army comes in, we say intrusion. When our forces go that side, they call it intrusion."

Mr Gao had said he has requested the centre for development of infrastructure along the border in Arunachal Pradesh like construction of a road between Hayuliang, the district headquarters of Anjaw, and Chaglagam and beyond.

The condition of the road between Hayuliang and Chaglagam is poor and virtually no road exists beyond that point, he had said.

India and China share a nearly 4,000-km border, which is not clearly demarcated, leading to incursions by the two sides into each other''s territory.

China claims Arunachal Pradesh is part of south Tibet, which it took over in 1950.

