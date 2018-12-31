No Power To Run Pump, Farmer Falls At Official's Feet In Madhya Pradesh

Farmer Ajit Jatav is seen falling at the feet of the district collector and a policeman

A 30-year-old farmer at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district fell at the feet of the district collector over alleged delay in getting electricity to power his heavy field pumps.

In a video shot by an eyewitness, the farmer Ajit Jatav is seen falling at the feet of the district collector and a policeman as they are walking out of their office. The policeman then reaches out to the farmer with a gesture suggesting he should get up, while the district collector gets inside a waiting SUV.

The farmer said he has been asking the district administration for a small power transformer in his field, after he paid Rs 40,000 in August last year to run a high-power pump. Mr Jatav said he has completed all the paperwork necessary to get electricity, but despite several requests the administration of Ranaud village allegedly did not act on it.

"There was no undue delay. It takes six months for installation after applying. There were others in the waiting list. He applied in August. But now we have given him the connection; we also have surveyed the crops and they are fine," district collector Anugrah P told NDTV.