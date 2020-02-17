No Fresh Faces In New AAP Cabinet After Buzz About Raghav Chadha, Atishi

Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers took oath on Sunday. (PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal today took charge as the Chief Minister for the third time today, and named a cabinet with minimum changes, that involved portfolio reshuffle. No new minister was named despite speculation about the inclusion of a younger face and a woman -- Raghav Chadha and Atishi.

Sources said Mr Kejriwal had decided to bank on the old hands whose performance had brought him the massive mandate of Delhi. Mr Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party had scooped up 62 of Delhi's 70 seats - close to the 67 it won in 2015.

The ministers who took oath yesterday along with Mr Kejriwal includes Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Pal Gautam.

In the reshuffle that took place today, the environment ministry held by Kailash Gahlot has gone to Gopal Rai and the Women and Child Development Ministry held by Manish Sisodia, will be handled by Rajendra Pal Gautam.

The crucial Delhi Jal Board -- handled by the Chief Minister in the last term -- has gone to Satyender Jain. Mr Kejriwal has divested himself of all ministries.

The Aam Aadmi Party's victory had come in face of a massive BJP campaign in which the centrepiece was the anti-citizenship law protests at Shaheen Bagh. But AAP had steered clear of any controversy, seeking Delhi's mandate on the strength of the work it has done over the last five years -- especially in the sectors of health and education.

In his victory speech, Mr Kejriwal said the mandate signalled the success of a "new kind of politics" that focuses on "work".