No Karnataka Trust Vote Today, Assembly Sleepover For BJP Lawmakers: 10 Updates

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy moved the motion for a trust vote in Karnataka assembly today

Bengaluru: The ruling coalition in Karnataka, in danger of collapsing after multiple resignations, will not face a trust vote today with the Speaker calling it a day despite the opposition BJP insisting on a vote this evening. The governor, on a request from a BJP delegation, urged the Speaker to consider a vote by the end of the day. "We will wait even till midnight," said the BJP's BS Yeddyurappa. In protest, the BJP has decided that its lawmakers will spend the night in the assembly.