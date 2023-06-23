"No Ifs And Buts In Dealing With Terrorism": PM Modi To US Congress

PM Modi is on his first state visit to the US.

Terrorism is an enemy of humanity and there can be no ifs and buts in dealing with it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a veiled attack on Pakistan.

PM Modi's strong remarks came during his address to a joint sitting of the US Congress on Thursday.

"More than two decades after 9/11 and more than a decade after 26/11 in Mumbai, radicalism and terrorism still remain a danger for the whole world," said the Prime Minister who is on his first state visit to the US.

"These ideologies keep taking new identities and forms, but the intentions are the same. Terrorism is an enemy of humanity and there can be no ifs and buts in dealing with it," said PM Modi.

"We must overcome all such forces sponsoring and exporting terror," he told the US Congress as "Modi, Modi" chants echoed in the chamber.

Meanwhile, in a veiled reference to China, the Prime Minister said that the global order is based on the respect for principles of the UN Charter, peaceful resolution of disputes, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

PM Modi today addressed a joint sitting of the US Congress for a historic second time and a thunderous applause welcomed his speech.

Earlier in the day, he held bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden at the White House. He was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome that comprised a 19-gun salute.