No Hizbul Terrorist In South Kashmir's Tral Now: Police

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday claimed that there is no presence of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in the Tral area of Pulwama district now -- the first time since the outbreak of terrorism in the Valley in 1989.

The police's claim came after three terrorists were on Friday killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in the Chewa Ular area of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

"After today's #successful ops (operations), no presence of HM #terrorist in #Tral area. It has happened for first time since 1989," Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in a tweet on the Kashmir zone police's official Twitter handle.

Several top commanders of the terror outfit, including Burhan Wani and Zakir Musa, were from the Tral area.