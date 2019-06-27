No Free Metro Rides Plan For Women Received: Centre

The Delhi government said it was committed to provide free Metro rides to women.

The central government today said it had not received any proposal for free rides for women in Delhi Metro trains from the Delhi government for approval.

In a written reply to All India Trinamool Congress lawmaker Saugata Roy, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri in the Lok Sabha said the Union government had not received any such proposal.

"On our request, the Delhi Metro has submitted its proposal. In principle, the proposal is agreeable to us. However, Delhi government is studying its details. I repeat, as announced, the Delhi government is committed to provide free metro rides to women," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

