'No Discrimination In Mahakumbh': Yogi Adityanath's Unity Message

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today thanked the media for telling the world the facts about the Mahakumbh, which has brought people from all corners of the globe to participate in the celebration of Sanatana Dharma.

"Everyone wants to take a dip in the Sangam," Yogi Adityanath told NDTV Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia in the special show Mahakumbh Samvaad.

"I want people to go and see for themselves. The media has worked positively to take this message to the world," the UP Chief Minister said.

"This is a Maha Parv. You must have seen on January 14, nearly six crore devotees took a dip in the Sangam. This message of unity was given by Mahakumbh. There was no discrimination. People who used to criticise Sanatana Dharma say they have come to see this," Yogi Adityanath said.

He said his motivation is to work with people who believe in Sanatana Dharma.

A large number of devotees came to Prayagraj ahead of Mauni Amavasya, the biggest snan (bathing day) of the two-month-long religious gathering.

With the weekend rush ahead of the auspicious day on January 29, the city is seeing a surge of pilgrims. Railway stations, bus stops, and highways are brimming with pilgrims, all eager to reach the Sangam for taking a holy dip on the day.

To maintain order and ensure smooth movement, the entire Mahakumbh area has been declared a no-vehicle zone. Rapid progress is being made to install barricades along the banks to manage crowds effectively.

Special arrangements have been made across all sectors and zones to facilitate the movement of devotees. No special protocol will be applicable during the amrit snan festival to prioritise public convenience.