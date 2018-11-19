'No Comparison Between PM Modi And Indira Gandhi': Jairam Ramesh

Jairam Ramesh was speaking after the release of his book on Indira Gandhi by Sonia Gandhi. (File)

No comparison could be drawn between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former prime minister Indira Gandhi, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said today, noting that Ms Gandhi would never have taken a "tughlaqi" decision like demonetisation.

"Indiraji was a different person. There is no comparison between PM Modi and Ms Gandhi. She would have never taken a tughlaqi decision like notes ban," he said.

"The PM Modi government, since day one of assuming power in 2014, decided to change and weaken the environment protection laws in the country. The Environment Ministry has been weakened," the former Union environment minister said.

The former Union minister was speaking to reporters after the release of his book on Indira Gandhi by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson and her daughter-in law Sonia Gandhi at the former prime minister's memorial in New Delhi.

Sonia Gandhi released the Hindi version of Mr Ramesh's book, "Indira Gandhi - A Life in Nature", on the former prime minister's love for nature.

The English version of the book was released in June last year and Ramesh had said the book would be available in other languages too.

The 362-page Hindi version of the book was launched to mark the birth centennial year of the former prime minister.

On Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary, Mr Ramesh said it was true that after 30 years, someone got a clear majority in the general election like Indira Gandhi did and that PM Modi had full control over the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).