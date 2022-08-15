Rahul Gandhi Was Asked About PM's Dynasty Jab. His Reply

Rahul Gandhi earlier today greeted the nation on the occasion of Independence Day.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday refused to comment on Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's "two big challenges" remark made earlier during the latter's address at the Red Fort.

PM Modi, during his address on the occasion of Independence Day, said corruption and nepotism are the twin evils that India is facing.

"Corruption is damaging country like termite. The country will have to fight it... We have to weed out corruption," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister then turned his focus to "Bhai-Bhatijabaad, parivarvaad", a slogan often echoed by the BJP during elections to attack the Congress.

"Bhai-bhatijawad, pariwarwad (focus on dynasty and family) is not just confined to politics," PM Modi said.

"The shadow of parivarvaad lies on several institutions. Our many institutions affected by family rule, it harms our talent, nation's capabilities and gives rise to corruption... We have to develop an intolerance for this to save institutions. The welfare of the family has nothing to do with the welfare of the nation. Let's cleanse India's politics and institutions from the shackles of parivaarwad," he added.

When asked to comment on the PM's remark, Rahul Gandhi said: "I won't make a comment on these things. Happy Independence to everyone."

The Congress leader earlier today greeted the nation on the occasion of India celebrating 75 years of independence.

Sharing a quote from former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's 'Tryst with Destiny' speech, Mr Gandhi posted a montage of pictures on India's rich history.

“To India, our much-loved motherland, the ancient, the eternal and the ever-new, we pay our reverent homage and we bind ourselves afresh to her service.”



"To India, our much-loved motherland, the ancient, the eternal and the ever-new, we pay our reverent homage and we bind ourselves afresh to her service. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind," he wrote on Twitter.