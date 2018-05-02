"No Aggressive Patrolling" Along China Border, Army Told After Wuhan Meet India and China have agreed that maintaining peace at the border is essential for growth in bilateral ties

Share EMAIL PRINT India and China have agreed to de-escalate tensions at the border. New Delhi: The informal summit at Wuhan between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping has thrown up new guidelines for the military of both nations as part of moving beyond Doklam and "maintaining peace and tranquillity" on border areas. On the ground, it would involve avoidance of "aggressive patrolling" along the border, army sources told NDTV today.



"After Doklam, both sides are very cautious. We don't want to do anything that takes matters to the next level," sources said, referring to the time India and China were locked in a 73-day face-off last year after Indian troops stopped the Chinese army from building a road in the disputed area.



India and China have agreed that maintaining peace at the border is essential for growth in bilateral ties. To this end, both nations have agreed to de-escalate tensions at the border.



President Xi, who is also the supreme commander of the People's Liberation Army, and PM Modi have issued "strategic guidance to their respective militaries to strengthen communication in order to build trust", said the External Affairs Ministry in a statement. The two leaders had met for

PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Wuhan informal talks (Reuters)



Indian soldiers will also rigidly follow their banner drill in disputed areas. Under this, in cases of transgression where Chinese soldiers unwittingly enter Indian territory in snowbound areas, where there are no landmarks, they are shown a banner to notify them of the fact. The messages on the banner are in English and Mandarin script. The idea is to avoid any "escalation", sources said.



"Local commanders need to be clear that caution is the need of the hour," sources said. Before any troops are moved along the boundary region, formations will also be given "detailed briefings" of the scope of their mission.



Joint military exercises, which were halted after the Doklam standoff, are set to resume as well, though a date and location for these exercises needs to be decided by China since the last set of exercises were held in India.



