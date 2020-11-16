Bihar Government Formation LIVE Updates: Nitish Kumar Set To Take Oath As Chief Minister For 4th Term

Nitish Kumar will take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term this afternoon, and 14 other ministers will be sworn in along with him. His new deputies - BJP's Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi - will be among those who will take oath today at the event that will be attended by Home Minister Amit Shah.
Nitish Kumar, after meeting Governor Phagu Chauhan to stake claim to form NDA government in Bihar, had on Sunday announced that the oath-taking, as well as the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet, will be held at around 4.30 pm today.
The leaders of the NDA legislature party, which had secured a slim victory in the recently-concluded election in Bihar, had on Sunday met to deliberate on selecting a leader to lead the party. It had named Nitish Kumar as the leader of the NDA legislature party thus paving the way for his return as chief minister for the fourth consecutive term.
BJP's Tarkishore Prasad, the MLA from Bihar's Katihar, will replace Sushil Modi as his deputy.
The BJP had, from the beginning of the election campaign, had maintained that Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Ministerial candidate for the NDA government in the state.
The NDA won the state election last week with a wafer-thin majority and got 125 of Bihar's 243 assembly seats, three above the halfway mark. The NDA's campaign hinged largely on speeches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited the state at least four times during the month-long poll campaign and was seen sharing stage with Nitish Kumar.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony Live Updates:
Bihar: Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah arrives at party office in Patna.- ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020
He is in the city to attend the swearing-in ceremony of CM designate Nitish Kumar. pic.twitter.com/yXZEnFqb4y