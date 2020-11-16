Bihar Government Formation LIVE Updates: Nitish Kumar Set To Take Oath As Chief Minister For 4th Term

Nitish Kumar Oath Taking Ceremony: He will take oath as Bihar Chief Minister this afternoon.

Nitish Kumar will take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term this afternoon, and 14 other ministers will be sworn in along with him. His new deputies - BJP's Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi - will be among those who will take oath today at the event that will be attended by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Nitish Kumar, after meeting Governor Phagu Chauhan to stake claim to form NDA government in Bihar, had on Sunday announced that the oath-taking, as well as the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet, will be held at around 4.30 pm today.

The leaders of the NDA legislature party, which had secured a slim victory in the recently-concluded election in Bihar, had on Sunday met to deliberate on selecting a leader to lead the party. It had named Nitish Kumar as the leader of the NDA legislature party thus paving the way for his return as chief minister for the fourth consecutive term.

BJP's Tarkishore Prasad, the MLA from Bihar's Katihar, will replace Sushil Modi as his deputy.

The BJP had, from the beginning of the election campaign, had maintained that Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Ministerial candidate for the NDA government in the state.

The NDA won the state election last week with a wafer-thin majority and got 125 of Bihar's 243 assembly seats, three above the halfway mark. The NDA's campaign hinged largely on speeches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited the state at least four times during the month-long poll campaign and was seen sharing stage with Nitish Kumar.



Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony Live Updates:

Nov 16, 2020 15:47 (IST) Amit Shah welcomed at the BJP office in Patna



Bihar: Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah arrives at party office in Patna.



He is in the city to attend the swearing-in ceremony of CM designate Nitish Kumar. pic.twitter.com/yXZEnFqb4y - ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020

Nov 16, 2020 15:39 (IST)

Nov 16, 2020 15:03 (IST) Tejashwi Yadav Will Not Attend Oath-Taking Ceremony



Nov 16, 2020 14:57 (IST) RJD says they will boycott the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Nitish Kumar. "The public gave the mandate to change which is against the NDA," says the party. JDU chief Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister in Patna, later today.



Nov 16, 2020 14:36 (IST) Tejashwi Yadav's Party To Boycott Bihar Oath: "Mandate Against NDA"



Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has decided not attend the oath-taking ceremony of Bihar Chief Minister-designate Nitish Kumar of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) scheduled to be held in Patna today. The RJD said it was boycotting the event as the mandate was against the NDA.