Nitish Kumar For PM? What Tejashwi Yadav Said

Tejashwi Yadav on Monday yet again underlined that he was happily working with Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister, puncturing holes in conspiracy theories of rift between the two top leaders.

The statement comes days after the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister's Delhi home was raided by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the land-for-jobs case.

"I want to live up to the trust he has reposed in me. Neither he wants to become the PM nor do I want to become CM. We are happy where we are. The opposition may fantasise about a chasm between us," the 33-year-old leader said in the state assembly.

"I would like to thank the chief minister for taking the decision," said Mr Yadav, referring to Nitish Kumar's decision to end the alliance with the BJP.

In February, Nitish Kumar, 72, told members of his party not to raise slogans for him as he has no desire to become Prime Minister in 2024.

"I keep telling them not to do that. I have no desire at all," he was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

His deputy also backed him, adding Mr Kumar is focused on getting the opposition together for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"He (CM Nitish Kumar) is the CM and we are working under his guidance. The only agenda he has right now is bringing all opposition together. He has no desire to become the Prime Minister," Tejashwi Yadav had said in February.