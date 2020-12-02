Nitish Kumar, Disappointed At Losing Sushil Modi, Hints At His Central Role

Sushil Modi was Nitish Kumar's deputy for much of his 15 years in power (File)

Their partnership may have been terminated by circumstances, and the Bihar election results, but Chief Minister Nitish Kumar now hopes his former deputy Sushil Kumar Modi will get to play a "national role".

Sushil Modi, the BJP's senior most leader in Bihar, is expected to enter the Rajya Sabha and with the opposition yet to decide on fielding a candidate, his election is likely to go unopposed.

"Now he's going to be member of the Rajya Sabha so special congratulations to him. And I hope that in future, under the guidance of his party's top leadership, he will get a chance to serve the nation and he will get opportunities to work more in the days to come. We are very happy," Nitish Kumar told reporters after attending Sushil Modi's nomination.

His words were read as a hint that he expected Mr Modi to be given a spot in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet at the centre.

The Chief Minister did not hide his disappointment at having to part with his colleague of several years.

"We worked together and our wishes were known to everyone. But every party takes its own decisions and if they are taking him from here to the centre then it's a matter of happiness. He will be among those to be a member of all the four houses (in Bihar and in parliament)," he said.

Mr Modi was Nitish Kumar's deputy for much of his 15 years in power. He also served as the Chief Minister's biggest champion whenever any point of conflict came up between the BJP and Mr Kumar's Janata Dal United.

In polls last month, the BJP gained an upper hand in the alliance for the first time by scoring much more than the JDU, which placed third. Though Mr Kumar retained the post of Chief Minister, his comfort levels were significantly reduced as Mr Modi was replaced by two new Deputy Chief Ministers from the BJP.