Nitish Kumar Calls EVM Allegations 'Bogus', Says Opposition 'Nervous'

Nitish Kumar said the allegations of EVM tampering by the opposition is baseless. (File)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday dubbed the allegations made by Opposition pertaining to the unsecured movement of EVMs in Bihar as "bogus" and added that such statements made by the Opposition show that they are nervous ahead of the Lok Sabha poll result.

"All the allegation pertaining to the EVMs are bogus. I believe that after the introductions of the EVMs, the elections in India have become transparent. How can somebody disturb an EVM? This is a technology and one should note that every time questions were raised on the machine, the Election Commission has given a clarification. From the beginning I was in favor of installing EVMs," he said while speaking to reporters in Patna.

"EVMs were used during the elections before the NDA came to power at the Centre. The political quarters who know that they are losing make allegations about the tampering of the EVMs. This shows that they are afraid, they are nervous and are struggling ... EVMs are also used in the parliamentary elections and also for the Assembly elections too. The allegation made by the Opposition is baseless," he added.

On Monday, Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal alleged the suspicious movement of EVMs in Maharajganj and Saran parliamentary constituencies.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted last night saying, "Visuals and claims of sudden movement of EVMs observed across north India! Why is it so? Who is transporting these EVMs & Why? What is the purpose and objective of this exercise? In order to avoid any confusion & misconception, the Election Commission must issue a statement ASAP."

In his concluding remark, Mr Kumar exuded confidence of a good show by the NDA in the Lok Sabha saying, "Though the final result will come on May 23 but after seeing the enthusiasm of the people it is clear that NDA will again come in power and PM Modi will again form the government at the Centre."

