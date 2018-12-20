Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 9,533 Crore In Arunachal Pradesh

Nitin Gadkari also inaugurated bridges across Dibang and Lohit River System in Roing.

Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari today laid the foundation stone for national highway projects worth Rs 9,533 crore in Arunachal Pradesh, in what is being seen as the biggest road infrastructure move by the Centre in the Northeast region.

"New highways and bridges to come will ensure quicker, safer, all weather connectivity for the people of the state," Mr Gadkari said on the sidelines of the event organised for the foundation-laying ceremony.

The foundation was laid for the two-lane Akajan-Likabali-Bame and the Joram-Koloriang road on National Highway (NH) 713. The Union Minister also laid the foundation for the re-launch of Potin to Pangin of NH 229, official sources said.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu, present during the event, said highway construction in western part of Arunachal Pradesh is moving at a slower pace compared to eastern part of the state and that is why overall delay is expected in the completion of the trans-Arunachal highway.

The Trans-Arunachal Highway, also called NH13, is an under upgradation two-lane highway project which extends from Tawang in the western part of the state to Kanubari in the east covering 1,559 km.

Mr Gadkari said the road network in Arunachal Pradesh has increased from 1,804 km to 2,885 km in the last four years.

"A sum of Rs 28,000 crore is being spent on construction of highways in the state," he said, adding that the work will be taken up at the earliest.

The minister also inaugurated bridges across Dibang and Lohit River System in Roing, including approach road between Chowkham-Digaru. The total length of the project is 30.95 km, costing Rs 1,508.30 crore.

(With PTI inputs)