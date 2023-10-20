Nithari Killings Accused Released From Jail, Another To Remain Behind Bars

The serial killings took place at Moninder Pandher's home in Nithari between 2005 and 2006

Nithari's serial killings' accused Moninder Singh Pandhar was released from a Greater Noida jail today days after the Allahabad high Court cleared him of all charges.

The Allahabad High Court on Monday acquitted Moninder Singh Pandhar in two cases and his domestic help Surendra Koli - who is the main accused in the sensational case - in 12 cases.

Surinder Koli and Moninder Singh Pandher, who were convicted of rape and murder, were acquitted by the high court over lack of evidence.

The high court said the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Koli, however, continues to be a life-term prisoner for his conviction in one case.

The serial killings took place at Moninder Pandher's home in Nithari area of Uttar Pradesh's Noida between 2005 and 2006, according to the CBI.

Surinder Koli worked as a help at Pandher's home, which was dubbed by many as the "house of horrors" after the revelations. Koli would lure the children into the house, where he and Pandher raped and murdered them, it was alleged.

The police said they would chop up the bodies of the children and throw the parts in drains to destroy the evidence.

The discovery of body parts of a missing child in a drain near Pandher's home led to a massive investigation that revealed the identities of more victims. Disturbing allegations of murder, mutilation, and even cannibalism held the nation's attention for weeks and months.

The police said there were a series of gruesome murders of several more children, after which the case was taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Koli had earlier also confessed to having sex with the dead victims and also eating their body parts.

The duo was also convicted for rape and murder of a 20-year-old woman.