Nirav Modi's Custody Extended, UK Court Seeks Info Of India's Prison Cell

Fugitive jeweller Nirav Modi's custody had been extended till June 27 by a UK court. In the case's first pretrial hearing, the judge also directed Indian authorities to confirm within 14 days which prison he would be held at, if he were to be extradited. Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai would be the "obvious candidate," the judge added.

The next hearing will take place on July 29.

Nirva Modi, wanted in a Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank scam, has been lodged at the Wandsworth prison in south-west London since his arrest on March 19. His bail pleas have been rejected thrice so far.

After a year-long chase that spanned several countries, he was picked up from a metro station Holborn, central London as he attempted to open a new bank account. Produced in court hours later, his offer of half-a-million pounds as bail bond was turned down by the court.

Nirav Modi is wanted by Indian law enforcement agencies which are probing the PNB scam and are seeking his extradition.

The case is being heard by Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot who had also heard the extradition case of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya.

The judge today also directed the Crown Prosecution Service or CPS, representing the Indian government, to properly index of all documents related to the case.

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are being probed the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation after the Punjab National Bank alleged that bank guarantees or Letter of Undertaking were fraudulently issued with the involvement of a few bank employees in a case where Nirav Modi as the "principal beneficiary".