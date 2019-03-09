Nirav Modi Seen Walking On London Street, Political Parties React: Updates

Nirav Modi is wanted in India in an alleged Rs. 13,000 crore bank fraud case.

Fugitive Billionaire Nirav Modi, wanted in India in an alleged Rs. 13,000 crore bank fraud case, has reportedly started a diamond business in London. British newspaper The Telegraph carried a two-minute clip of the fugitive diamond trader walking on a street in London's West End.

Slightly stockier and not easy to recognise, in a pink shirt topped with a $10,000 jacket and sporting a handlebar moustache, Nirav Modi continued to evade questions as he is pressed with questions regarding his extradition case in India.

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are the prime accused in the Punjab National Bank scam. Mr Choksi hold a citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda. Both left India in January last year before the PNB scam broke.

"Modi appears to have adopted a surprisingly nonchalant attitude to his fugitive status, walking his small dog each day between his apartment and the diamond company's office in a townhouse in Soho, just a few hundred yards from his Centre Point home," The Telegraph reported.

The newspaper, quoting government sources, reported that Mr Modi has been given a national insurance number - needed to legally work in the UK - and has been operating bank accounts online while being wanted by India. The report said it is not clear why was he given the national insurance number.

Government sources in India said attempts are on to bring him back. "Our message is clear. If you have committed fraud, you will be brought back to face justice. He is living like a refugee in London," a top government source told NDTV.

Here are the updates on political reactions/news after Nirav Modi spotted in London: