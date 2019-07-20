Newborn Girl Thrown Into Drain By Woman Pulled Out By Dogs In Haryana

The Haryana Police said a case has been filed against the unknown woman

A newborn baby, wrapped in plastic, who was left by a woman in a drain in Haryana's Kaithal district was pulled out from the drain by a pack of stray dogs, the police said.

The dogs after pulling out the wailing baby girl started barking, which alerted passers-by.

The incident was caught in a CCTV camera. The footage showed the woman throwing the baby and then dogs pulling out her from the drain.

A police official told IANS the incident happened around 4 am on Thursday. "The child is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital," he added.

The Principal Medical Officer of the hospital, where the child is being treated, said the baby weighs less than 1.1 kg and her condition is serious.

A police case has been filed against the woman, who is yet to be traced.

"We are looking for the woman, who will be charged under relevant sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code)," the police officer added.

