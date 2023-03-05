New Opposition, First Women MLAs: Nagaland Election Results In Numbers

The NDPP-BJP alliance secured 51.03 per cent of the total votes, out of which Neiphiu Rio-led NDPP got 32.22 percent while the remaining 18.81 per cent went to the BJP.

Two parties will be debuting in the new assembly - Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Republican Party of India (Athawale). Both parties have won two seats in the election. With 8.65 per cent vote share, the Chirag Paswan-led LJP (RV) is set to get the 'state party' tag in Nagaland.

For the first time, the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party is likely to be the main Opposition party. The party won seven seats and 9.56 per cent of the votes.

For the first time in its history, Nagaland will have women MLAs. Hekhani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse of the ruling NDPP are the two women elected to the state Assembly.

The Congress, once a dominant force in Nagaland politics, failed to win any seat in the Assembly for the second consecutive time. However, it improved its vote share by 1.45 percentage points to 3.55 per cent.

BJP's Kazheto Kinimi is the only candidate in the 2023 polls to win unopposed. He won the Akuluto seat after the Congress withdrew on February 10, the last day of withdrawing nominations.

Salhoutuonuo Kruse, one of the two women MLAs, won the Western Angami Assembly seat by just seven votes - the lowest victory margin in this election.

Four seats were won by a margin of less than 100 votes. Two seats were won by the NDPP while the NCP and Naga People's Front won the rest.

BJP's N Jacob Zhimomi won the Ghaspani-I Assembly seat by 20,096 votes, the highest margin of victory in this year's election.