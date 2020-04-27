New Meghalaya Chief Justice Drives 2,000 km To Take Oath Amid Lockdown

Justice Somadder took oath as Meghalaya Chief Justice on Monday.

With trains and flights suspended because of the coronavirus lockdown, Justice Biswanath Somadder had to endure a 2,000-kilometre-long journey by car to take oath as the Meghalaya Chief Justice.

Justice Somadder, previously posted at the Allahabad High Court, started from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Friday evening, along with his wife and driver. He and his chauffeur took turns at the wheel, completing the arduous journey on Sunday afternoon.

In between the UP city and Shillong, the only major halt was Kolkata, where he spent a few hours at his Salt Lake residence.

He was sworn in as the Meghalaya Chief Justice today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month announced a three-week lockdown to arrest the growth in the number of coronavirus cases in the country. Most of the businesses have been shut since, all modes of public transport suspended, and movement of people severely restricted. He later extended the lockdown till May 3.

Most of the states and districts across the country have sealed their borders and are not allowing anyone to pass through. The centre, however, has allowed inter-district movement of stranded labourers who want to go their work places.

The centre has eased restrictions in non-hotspot areas, allowing some economic activity in rural pockets. Earlier this week it decided to open neighbourhood shops for essential and non-essential goods. However, shops in market complexes and malls will remain closed.

The centre had asked the airlines to refrain from taking bookings from May 4, and said they would be informed in advance when it decides to allow air travel.