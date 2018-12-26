New ISIS-Linked Group Found, Raids In 16 Locations In Delhi, UP

The NIA conducted searches at 16 locations including Amroha in Uttar Pradesh.

Multiple searches are being conducted in various parts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh by the National Investigation Agency in connection with its probe into a new module of terror group ISIS.

Searches are being done at 16 locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The group allegedly linked to ISIS is called "Harkat ul Harb e Islam", officials said. "The searches are going on," an NIA spokesperson said.

Visuals showed officials on the streets of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh. The officials were seen surrounded by locals.

The searches started early morning and are still underway, an official said.