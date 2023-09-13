New iPhone To Use ISRO's Navigation Technology, Confirms Apple

Apple has not confirmed which specific features will be included in this integration

Apple has revealed that its recently launched iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will support India's indigenous alternative to GPS, NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation). This marks the first time Apple has introduced NavIC support to any of its iPhone models.

However, the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus variants do not support NavIC, according to the official tech specifications. Apple has not confirmed which specific features will be included in this integration, Tech Crunch reported.

What is NavIC?

Developed by ISRO, NavIC became operational in India back in 2018. It is a standalone navigation satellite system and it provides accurate position and timing information over India and surrounding regions. NavIC is designed with a constellation of 7 satellites and a network of ground stations.

Its applications include Transportation (terrestrial, aerial and marine), Location-based services, Personal mobility, Resource monitoring, Surveying and geodesy, Scientific research, Time dissemination and synchronisation and Safety-of-life alert dissemination, according to ISRO.

Last year, India began pushing tech giants to make smartphones compatible with its home-grown navigation system within months, worrying the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi and Apple who fear elevated costs and disruptions as the move requires hardware changes, Reuters reported.

Apple unveiled its much-awaited iPhone 15 series globally on Tuesday at its “Wonderlust” launch event. The tech giant has introduced four versions of iPhone 15 - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple has announced that the pre-orders for the phones will begin on Friday (September 15).

The tech giant added that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will go on sale on September 22.