'New Important Chapter': EU, India Relaunch Long-Stalled Trade Talks

European Union and India agreed Saturday to relaunch long-suspended trade talks

The European Union and India agreed Saturday to relaunch long-suspended trade talks in a move hailed by EU chief Charles Michel as a "new important chapter" in ties.

"Today, we agreed to launch negotiations and mutually reinforcing agreements on trade, on investment protection, and on geographical indications. This is an important first step," Michel said at media conference after a video summit.

