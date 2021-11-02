'Neither Tired Nor Retired': Amarinder Singh's Letter To Sonia Gandhi

"Deeply hurt by your conduct," Amarinder Singh wrote in his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi (File)

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who stepped down as the Chief Minister of Punjab on September 18, today handed in his resignation to the Congress.

"I am neither tired nor retired. I feel I have a lot to give and contribute to my beloved Punjab. I intend to soldier on and not fade away," the "Captain" wrote.

In his seven-page resignation letter, the former Chief Minister levelled a series of accusations against Congress and its leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"I actually felt deeply hurt by your conduct and that of your children who l still deeply love as much as my own children, having known their father, since we were in school together since 1954, which is for 67 years now."

"Having been put through this exercise, during past few months, I do hope that no other senior Congressperson is subjected to the ignominy that I was put through," Mr Singh added.

The 78-year-old Congress veteran uploaded his scathing letter of resignation on Twitter where he also announced the name of his new party - "Punjab Lok Congress".

"Punjab Lok Congress' is the name of the new party. The registration is pending approval with the @ECISVEEP. The party symbol will be approved later," he wrote.