Nearly 70,000 Affected In Third Wave Of Assam Floods

The Guwahati Meteorological Centre has predicted light to moderate rain in the state till Saturday.

Incessant rains over the past couple of days have triggered flash floods and inundated parts of Assam and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh for the past two days. The Assam government has said that the state is facing the third wave of floods this year, with 69,750 people affected across 110 villages in five districts.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Dhemaji is the worst hit district with 38,774 people, including 7,885 children, affected. Seventy-six villages and 2,838.40 hectares of cropland in the district are currently underwater.

Twenty relief distribution centres have been set up in Dhemaji, Lakimpur and Dibrugarh. There have been no flood related deaths reported so far.

The flood waters have also inundated 3,021 hectares of crop area in the Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Lakhimpur and Nagaon districts in the last 24 hours.

According to the flood report of ASDMA, 27,119 people in the Lakhimpur district have been affected in the third wave of flood. The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Nimati Ghat in Jorhat, according to a Central Water Commission bulletin.

Two embankments -- one each in Biswanath and Karbi Anglong -- have been damaged. Erosion has been reported from Biswanath, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Sonitpur and Tinsukia districts.

The Guwahati Meteorological Centre has predicted light to moderate rain at many places of the state from Thursday to Saturday.