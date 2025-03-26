NDTV Yuva Conclave: Nitish Kumar Can No Longer Run Bihar, Says Tejashwi Yadav

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is "no longer capable of running Bihar", Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said on NDTV Yuva Conclave on Wednesday. The Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly launched a scathing attack on the Chief Minister, comparing his two-decade-long rule to an "old car" that has outlived its utility.

"If a car runs for 20 years, it starts causing pollution and breaks down on the road. Similarly, when a government lasts this long, it turns into a broken-down vehicle," Mr Yadav said. "When a car becomes old, it needs to be changed. That's why the people of Bihar now want change," the former Deputy Chief Minister added.

Targeting the 74-year-old Nitish Kumar, Mr Yadav said, "The Chief Minister says the world will end in 10 years. Given his age, I believe he is no longer capable of running Bihar. The youth should take charge, and the state should be in their hands."

Pointing out Bihar's young population, he said, "58 per cent of Bihar's population consists of youth. We are in the era of technology. The way we (RJD) have provided opportunities for the youth, today everyone is talking about employment and unemployment. Bihar wants change, and discussions should focus on real issues."

Speaking about Bihar's future, Mr Yadav said, "Bihar has always been a land of knowledge and salvation. Biharis have excelled as IAS officers, IPS officers, engineers, and doctors. They have contributed significantly to the nation's progress."

He also pointed to Bihar's struggles. "According to NITI Aayog, Bihar ranks the lowest in unemployment, migration, and poverty. In per capita income, investment, and farmers' income, we are lagging. But Bihar has immense potential. It needs a vision, a roadmap, and, most importantly, willpower to move forward," he said.

With elections coming up later this year, Tejashwi Yadav also brought up the pressing issue of unemployment. He claimed that when he was Mr Kumar's deputy, he gave 5 lakh jobs in 17 months and had plans for another three lakh.

His party had also promised 10 lakh government jobs during the polls.

Tejashwi Yadav urged for a strong platform for young people. "Bihar's youth are talented," he said. "I firmly believe that if given the right platform and infrastructure, they can bring glory to the nation."

Nitish Kumar has been the Chief Minister of Bihar for approximately 18 years across nine terms, making him the longest-serving Chief Minister in the state's history. His political journey has seen shifts in alliances between the BJP and the RJD at different times.

His first brief tenure was in 2000, followed by a stable rule from 2005 onwards.