NDTV Raises Rs 396.49 Crore Via Rights Issue To Fuel Growth

New Delhi Television (NDTV) has raised Rs 396.49 crore through its recently concluded rights issue. With applications received for 5.36 crore shares against the 4.83 crore on offer, it was oversubscribed by 1.11 times, according to an exchange filing by the media house.

Following the allotment, NDTV's total equity shares increased from 6.45 crore to 11.28 crore. Promoters' holdings rose to 69.02% from 64.71%, while public shareholding now accounts for 30.98%, according to a statement from the company.

The funds raised will be directed towards broadening NDTV's distribution network across India and overseas, supporting brand-building initiatives, reducing existing debt, and financing new intellectual properties alongside general corporate requirements, it said. This capital injection is expected to improve NDTV's financial flexibility, enabling the company to advance its digital-first growth strategy.

Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of NDTV, said the strong response to the rights issue showed shareholders' trust and confidence in the company's vision.

“With the promoters also deepening their stake, NDTV is well-positioned to strengthen its platforms, broaden its reach, and continue delivering credible, impactful journalism. This capital will help us expand both within India and globally, while investing in innovation and digital transformation,” Kanwal added.

SBI Capital Markets Limited was the financial advisor for the rights issue, and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas provided legal guidance. Kfin Technologies Limited handled the role of registrar.

NDTV has been at the forefront of news broadcasting and digital journalism since its inception in 1988. Now a division of AMG Media Networks Limited, itself a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited, NDTV operates multiple television channels and digital platforms, with reach extending across India and internationally.

The company and its journalists have been recipients of many national and international awards for their contributions to journalism.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)