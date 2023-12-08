NDTV Profit Is Back, Business Channel Relaunches In New Avatar

New Delhi Television Ltd on Friday re-launched its business channel, NDTV Profit, in an all-new avatar after BQ Prime - one of India's most credible business news outlet. The new NDTV Profit will be accessible across TV and digital platforms. And, BQ Prime readers, fret not, for you can still access BQ Prime's in-depth and insightful coverage - on NDTV Profit's website and mobile app.

Daily Hunt were our streaming partners for the launch event.

The new NDTV Profit - a multi-platform network backed by an integrated newsroom - will be your one-stop destination for all financial and economic news, and will also showcase India's business prowess.

The focus will be on bringing news, analysis, actionable insights and exclusive stories from markets, economy, law and policy, politics, technology, personal finance and more.

And it only gets better.

To mark this moment, the NDTVProfit.com website will be open to all for 60 days. There will be no paywalls because we want our audience to experience the full range of our expanded content.

Furthermore, existing subscribes will see their subscriptions extended by 90 days to ensure they don't lose out because of the content being made free to access for two months.

So, what are you getting for your money?

Well, we've heard your feedback and the new NDTV Profit app will feature a more intuitive UI, exclusive insights for subscribers, in-depth reports, and coverage of new business areas and services.

NDTV is India's leading news network with a combined audience of over 500 million across its portfolio of channels and websites. NDTV Profit, in its new avatar, will reach 92 per cent of the country's business news universe from the first day, , in addition to its presence across OTT, social media, and podcast platforms.