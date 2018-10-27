Navy's Reconnaissance Aircraft Makes First Landing In Car Nicobar

The aircraft need not have to come to the mainland in case the Andaman airport is not operational.

The Indian Navy's Boeing P-8i Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Anti Submarine Warfare aircraft made its maiden landing at Car Nicobar, giving the force tactical advantage, the Navy said on Friday.

This assumes significance as it comes amid the increasing movement of Chinese submarines in the Indian Ocean Region.

"#IndianNavy P-8i makes a maiden landing at Car Nicobar, A&N Islands airport thereby increasing our reach & flexibility of Operations deep in our Area of Responsibility in Indian Ocean Region (IOR) @DEFENCEMININDIA @PMOIndia @SpokespersonMoD @IAF_MCC @adgpi @IndiaCoastGuard," the Indian Navy tweeted.

The aircraft need not have to come to the mainland in case the Andaman airport is not operational and can land at Car Nicobar instead, which will give it an edge in conducing its operations

The Andaman and Nicobar archipelago lies at a strategic location, just ahead of the mouth of the crucial Malacca Straits, one of the most important Sea Lanes of Communications (SLOCs).