Navjot Singh Sidhu 'Getting Better' After He Injured His Vocal Cords

Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was advised complete rest by doctors after he injured his vocal cords during 17 days of intensive campaigning, is getting better, an official spokesperson said in Chandigarh on Monday.

"The nodules and abrasions in his throat have been cured and bleeding has stopped completely," he said.

Doctors at a private hospital in New Delhi had suggested Mr Sidhu longer intervals between words and no heavy pitch for next one week, he added.

Punjab's local government, tourism and cultural affairs minister was the Congress' star campaigner and addressed over 70 public meetings in 17 days ahead of elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

Doctors had told Mr Sidhu that he was on the brink of losing his voice, a Punjab government release had said.

The 55-year-old former cricketer and television personality, known for his quick wit and oratory, was also in Pakistan on November 28 on its prime minister Imran Khan's personal invitation to attend the ground-breaking ceremony for the Kartarpur corridor.

