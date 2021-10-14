Navjot Sidhu Meets Top Congress Leaders In Delhi Amid Punjab Crisis

Navjot Sidhu had last month posted his resignation on Twitter. (FILE)

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu is in Delhi today to meet with party general secretaries KC Venugopal and Harish Rawat amid continued turmoil in the state Congress. The Cricketer-turned politician and Mr Rawat were seen arriving at the AICC office.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu and Charanjit Channi have spoken on some issues, a solution will emerge...there are some things that take time," Harish Rawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The meeting comes after an uncomfortable truce between Mr Sidhu and the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Mr Rawat, who is the party's Punjab in-charge, had earlier said the discussion will be on "organisational matters" of the state Congress.

Navjot Sidhu had last month posted his resignation on Twitter, making his displeasure apparent at the appointments and cabinet reshuffle under the new Chief Minister. The very next day he was back on board after an agreement was reached with the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi.

His absence at the wedding ceremony of the Chief Minister's son, however, spotlighted the tension under the surface.

The 57-year-old in a cryptic tweet on October 2 had said, "Will uphold principles of Gandhi Ji & Shastri Ji... Post or No Post will stand by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi".

Will uphold principles of Gandhi Ji & Shastri Ji … Post or No Post will stand by @RahulGandhi & @priyankagandhi ! Let all negative forces try to defeat me, but with every ounce of positive energy will make Punjab win, Punjabiyat (Universal Brotherhood) win & every punjabi win !! pic.twitter.com/6r4pYte06E — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) October 2, 2021

Navjot Sidhu was made the Punjab Congress chief in July despite strong opposition from the then Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.