Maharashtra Man Kidnaps 4-Year-Old Brother Of Woman For Rejecting Marriage Proposal: Cops

A man kidnapped the 4-year-old brother of a woman for rejecting marriage proposal. (Representational)

A man who allegedly kidnapped the 4-year-old brother of the woman who had rejected his marriage proposal was arrested within five hours of committing the crime, Navi Mumbai police said on Saturday.

The accused, 25, regularly approached her with marriage proposals, an official said.

"On July 7, he had gone to the victim's office in Taloja MIDC and had beaten her up after she refused to marry him. On Friday, the man kidnapped the woman's 4-year-old brother, and after a police complaint was filed, we managed to nab the man from Bhiwandi five hours later after teams checked Kalyan, Kurla and CSMT etc," police official Suresh Mengde said.

The man was identified as Majirul Masuruddin Haque.