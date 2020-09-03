Skyscraper Day 2020: Know All About The Towering Heights

Skyscraper Day images: Challenging vertical limits

National Skyscraper Day 2020: Skyscrapers across the world have captured people's imagination. In modern times skyscrapers often define a city's skyline. Historically, there has always been a quest for height. Right from the pyramids of Egypt to the countless skyscrapers now, architects pushed their creative skills to build something awe-inspiring. The origin of National Skyscraper Day is not quite clear but the term originated in the United States in the late 1880s. Historically this was the time when there was a building boom in New York and Chicago.

According to the guinnessworldrecords.com, the world's first skyscraper came up in Chicago in 1885. The 10-storey building, with its peak at 138 feet, was called the 'Home Insurance Building'. The architect of the world's first skyscraper was Major William LeBaron Jenney. Records say, the skyscraper in Chicago did not last long and it was demolished in 1931, the same year when the Empire State Building in New York came up.

Skyscraper Day Image: The Empire State Building lit up on Diwali (2019)

National Skyscraper Day 2020: Images, tallest buildings and more

The Burj Khalifa in Dubai (828 metre)

Shanghai Tower in Shanghai, China (632 metre)

Lotte World Tower in Seoul, South Korea (498 metre)

The Empire State Building in New York (443 metre)

Dongguan International Trade Center in Dongguan, China (427 metre)

The Ministry of Steel today took to Twitter and wrote about how steel "provides the solution to infrastructure and construction needs from houses to skyscrapers". A skyscraper creates "vertical spaces" and makes "better use of space" it said.

Steel provides the solution to infrastructure and construction needs from houses to skyscrapers - all rely on steel for their strength. #NationalSkyscraperDaypic.twitter.com/JMJSJQ43DQ — Ministry of Steel (@SteelMinIndia) September 3, 2019

The official Twitter handle of The Empire State Building, one of the first skyscrapers, took pride and posted a beautiful view of the city's skyline. "...the National Skyscrapers Day wouldn't be the same without us," it said.

We may be a little biased, but #NationalSkyscraperDay wouldn't be the same without us!



: beholdingeye/IG pic.twitter.com/gcRUDjcx9X — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) September 3, 2019

Skyscraper Day Image: The Burj Khalifa lit up in Indian tricolour on Republic Day (2017)

