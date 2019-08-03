National Bravery Award Winner, 16, Killed In Road Accident In Odisha

Situ Mallick and his cousin were on the bike and were crushed under the wheels of a speeding truck.

A 16-year-old national bravery award winner and his cousin died in a road accident in Odisha on Saturday. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep shock over their deaths.

The accident took place near Jarimula in the state's Kendrapara district, police said on Friday evening.

"Situ Mallick and his cousin Bapu Mallick were on the bike and were crushed under the wheels of a speeding truck," a police officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Mr Patnaik announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the relatives and conveyed deep sympathy to the families.

CM @Naveen_Odisha expressed deep shock over the death of National Bravery Award winner Situ Mallick & his cousin Bapu Mallick in a tragic road accident in Kendrapara. CM conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved families & announced ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the next of kin — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) August 3, 2019

BJP National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda also expressed condolences.

"Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of young Situ Mallick & his cousin Bapu in a tragic road accident. A National Bravery Award recipient from my Kendrapada, Situ had saved his uncle from a crocodile attack last year. My condolences & prayers for the family. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

In February last year, Situ Mallick had saved the life of his uncle Binod Mallick from the clutches of a crocodile which had sneaked into the village pond. Showing exemplary courage and bravery, he immediately picked up a bamboo stick, dealing a blow on the animal's forehead. The reptile, jolted by the sudden attack, left his uncle to slip into the waters again.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

