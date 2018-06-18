Nath Sect Gurus To Be Part Of Uttar Pradesh Government School Curriculum Chapters on Nath sect gurus and other personalities will be included in books for classes 6, 7 and 8 in Uttar Pradesh government schools.

Share EMAIL PRINT Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is currently the head priest of the Gorakhnath Math Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh government school students will learn about personalities such as Nath sect gurus Baba Gorakhnath, Baba Gambhirnath and Swami Pranavananda when their schools reopen after the summer vacation.



Chapters on them have been included in books for students of classes 6, 7 and 8.



Bhupendra Narayan Singh, basic shiksha adhikari, Gorakhpur, said the new books have been made attractive with colourful printing.



"The biographies of Baba Gorakhnath, Baba Gambhirnath and Swami Pranavananda, martyrs Bandhu Singh, Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil etc. will be taught to students. Guru Gorakhnath is part of curriculum of Class 6 book 'Mahan Vyaktitwa' (great personalities)," Mr Singh said.



"More than 8,36,975 books of Class 1 to Class 8 have reached us and the process of sending them to block resource centres and schools has been initiated," he said.



He said martyr Bandhu Singh, Alha Udal and Rani Awantibai are also part of the curriculum.



There were 32 chapters in the book 'Mahan Vyaktitwa' previously, which has been increased to 38 now.



Children will also learn about Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhayay and former president APJ Abdul Kalam.



The biography of Swami Pranavananda, disciple of Baba Gambhirnath, will be taught to Class 8 students.



There is a Quick Response (QR) code on each chapter of the new books. After scanning the code, students can get information about the chapter on mobile phones, the BSA said.



