Live Updates: PM Modi Attacks Opposition In Mirzapur, Says 'Crocodile Tears' For Poor

PM Modi arrives in Mirzapur to launch a slew of development projects.

On second day of his two-day eastern Uttar Pradesh visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mirzapur today. Among other infrastructure projects, he will dedicate the Bansagar Canal Project to the nation. This project will provide a big boost to irrigation in the region, according to the government and will be greatly beneficial for the farmers of Mirzapur and Allahabad districts of Uttar Pradesh. He will also dedicate the lay foundation stones for the Mirzapur Medical College.

Mirzapur is the stronghold of the party's eastern UP ally, the Apna Dal, that holds two Lok Sabha seats and has considerable influence over OBC votes in pockets of eastern UP.

