Live Updates: PM Modi Attacks Opposition In Mirzapur, Says "Crocodile Tears" For Poor

PM Modi In Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mirzapur visit is significant as it is the stronghold of the party's eastern UP ally, the Apna Dal, that holds two Lok Sabha seats.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 15, 2018 12:22 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Live Updates: PM Modi Attacks Opposition In Mirzapur, Says 'Crocodile Tears' For Poor

PM Modi arrives in Mirzapur to launch a slew of development projects.

New Delhi: 

On second day of his two-day eastern Uttar Pradesh visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mirzapur today. Among other infrastructure projects, he will dedicate the Bansagar Canal Project to the nation. This project will provide a big boost to irrigation in the region, according to the government and will be greatly beneficial for the farmers of Mirzapur and Allahabad districts of Uttar Pradesh. He will also dedicate the lay foundation stones for the Mirzapur Medical College.

Mirzapur is the stronghold of the party's eastern UP ally, the Apna Dal, that holds two Lok Sabha seats and has considerable influence over OBC votes in pockets of eastern UP.

Here are the LIVE Updates on PM Modi's UP Visit:


Jul 15, 2018
12:22 (IST)
PM Modi assures the people that, "We are taking one step after the other to bridge the gap between the rich and poor. Its result will soon be out for everyone to see. The poor can now look you in the eyes, confidently."

Jul 15, 2018
12:11 (IST)
He questions the opposition on why they did not see the incomplete irrigation projects spread across the country in their governance period. Says, "Why were the important action left incomplete."
Jul 15, 2018
12:02 (IST)
NDA government is working hard to improve the condition of farmers, says PM Modi and cites recent increase in MSP and easy availability of fertilisers as examples. 
Jul 15, 2018
11:52 (IST)
He attacks the opposition for not finishing projects and says, "Those who are shedding crocodile tears for farmers today should be asked why did they not see irrigation projects which were left incomplete throughout the nation during their tenure."
Jul 15, 2018
11:50 (IST)
He also says, "I have had the opportunity to dedicate many projects of development to the public in the last two days and introduce new schemes."
Jul 15, 2018
11:48 (IST)
On Bansagar canal project that is to provide a big boost to irrigation in the region, PM Modi says, "Previous governments used to come up with incomplete projects and stall them. You are the people who suffered through all of that. Had this project been completed beforehand, you would have been benefitted by it two decades back."
Jul 15, 2018
11:46 (IST)
PM Modi praises Yogi Adityanath led UP government. He says, "Since the time Yogi Adityanath has led the government, the East zone and the up-and-coming momentum has been the result of it."
Jul 15, 2018
11:43 (IST)
PM Modi says, "The area between Vindhya Mountain and Bhagirathi has been a centre of immense potential for centuries. I have had the privilege of getting your blessings today between these prospects and the developmental tasks that are happening here."
Jul 15, 2018
11:39 (IST)
PM Narendra Modi in Mirzapur says, "since the time BJP-NDA govt has come to power the development work in Purvanchal has accelerated and its results can be seen by everyone today."

Jul 15, 2018
11:33 (IST)
PM Narendra Modi dedicates Bansagar canal project to the nation and lays foundation stone of Mirzapur Medical College.

Jul 15, 2018
11:03 (IST)
The Mirzapur Lok Sabha constituency is represented by Apna Dal, which holds 2 Lok Sabha seats. The visit is also seen as a sign of further cementing of the ties between the two NDA partners.
Jul 15, 2018
10:58 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Mirzapur. He will dedicate Bansagar canal project to the nation, lay foundation stone of Mirzapur Medical College, inaugurate 100 Jan Aushadi Kendras and a bridge over river Ganga.
No more content
Comments

Trending

PM Modi UPModi In Azamgarh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 Price

................................ Advertisement ................................