Live Updates: PM Modi Attacks Opposition In Mirzapur, Says 'Crocodile Tears' For Poor

New Delhi:
PM Modi arrives in Mirzapur to launch a slew of development projects.
On second day of his two-day eastern Uttar Pradesh visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mirzapur today. Among other infrastructure projects, he will dedicate the Bansagar Canal Project to the nation. This project will provide a big boost to irrigation in the region, according to the government and will be greatly beneficial for the farmers of Mirzapur and Allahabad districts of Uttar Pradesh. He will also dedicate the lay foundation stones for the Mirzapur Medical College.
Mirzapur is the stronghold of the party's eastern UP ally, the Apna Dal, that holds two Lok Sabha seats and has considerable influence over OBC votes in pockets of eastern UP.
Here are the LIVE Updates on PM Modi's UP Visit:
PM Modi assures the people that, "We are taking one step after the other to bridge the gap between the rich and poor. Its result will soon be out for everyone to see. The poor can now look you in the eyes, confidently."
He questions the opposition on why they did not see the incomplete irrigation projects spread across the country in their governance period. Says, "Why were the important action left incomplete."
NDA government is working hard to improve the condition of farmers, says PM Modi and cites recent increase in MSP and easy availability of fertilisers as examples.
He attacks the opposition for not finishing projects and says, "Those who are shedding crocodile tears for farmers today should be asked why did they not see irrigation projects which were left incomplete throughout the nation during their tenure."
He also says, "I have had the opportunity to dedicate many projects of development to the public in the last two days and introduce new schemes."
On Bansagar canal project that is to provide a big boost to irrigation in the region, PM Modi says, "Previous governments used to come up with incomplete projects and stall them. You are the people who suffered through all of that. Had this project been completed beforehand, you would have been benefitted by it two decades back."
PM Modi praises Yogi Adityanath led UP government. He says, "Since the time Yogi Adityanath has led the government, the East zone and the up-and-coming momentum has been the result of it."
PM Modi says, "The area between Vindhya Mountain and Bhagirathi has been a centre of immense potential for centuries. I have had the privilege of getting your blessings today between these prospects and the developmental tasks that are happening here."
PM Narendra Modi in Mirzapur says, "since the time BJP-NDA govt has come to power the development work in Purvanchal has accelerated and its results can be seen by everyone today."
PM Narendra Modi dedicates Bansagar canal project to the nation and lays foundation stone of Mirzapur Medical College.
The Mirzapur Lok Sabha constituency is represented by Apna Dal, which holds 2 Lok Sabha seats. The visit is also seen as a sign of further cementing of the ties between the two NDA partners.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Mirzapur. He will dedicate Bansagar canal project to the nation, lay foundation stone of Mirzapur Medical College, inaugurate 100 Jan Aushadi Kendras and a bridge over river Ganga.