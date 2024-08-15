This Senior IPS Officer To Be Next J&K Top Cop Amid Spate Of Terror Attacks

Nalin Prabhat is a 1992 batch IPS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre.

Facing criticism over ongoing terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, the centre, in a sudden move in inter-cadre deputation, transferred Director General of National Security Guard (NSG) Nalin Prabhat to AGMUT cadre first, and then within twelve hours announced that he would be the next Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The AGMUT stands for Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory cadre for which the controlling authority is the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The 1992 batch IPS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre will succeed incumbent RR Swain - a 1991 batch officer - who is set to retire on September 30.

An order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said that Mr Prabhat, is sent to Jammu and Kashmir with "immediate effect" as Special Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police. It added that upon the retirement of Mr Swain on September 30, "Prabhat will be appointed as DGP, Jammu and Kashmir".

"Nalin Prabhat has served in Jammu Kashmir in various capacities for over twelve years and is very well aware of the anti-terror grid operations," stated a senior Ministry of Home Affairs official.

According to him, the centre acted swiftly as elections are going to be announced in the next couple of days. "So before code of conduct sets in, a well-established hierarchy is set in place," he explained.

Mr Prabhat brings a wealth of experience in law enforcement, particularly in conflict-prone areas.

He has previously served as the Additional DG of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and as the Inspector General of CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir, giving him deep familiarity with the region's security dynamics.

His distinguished service has earned him several accolades, including the Police Medal for Gallantry (three times), the Parakram Padam, and the Police Medal for Meritorious and Distinguished Service.

Born on March 14, 1968, in Thungri village, Manali, Himachal Pradesh, Nalin Prabhat is an alumnus of St Stephen's College, Delhi, with a BA (Honours) and an MA. His career spans key roles in both Andhra Pradesh and the Union government, where he has been recognized for his leadership and commitment to maintaining peace and security.