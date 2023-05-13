Nagpur Man Clicks On WhatsApp Link, Loses 6.16 Lakh: Cops

The victim, a resident of the Khamla area, received a WhatsApp call last month. (Representational)

A 29-year-old Nagpur-based man has lost Rs 6.16 lakh to a cyber fraudster after he clicked on a link sent on his WhatsApp account, police said on Friday.

The victim, a resident of the Khamla area, received a WhatsApp call last month.

The caller, a woman, asked him to verify information about a company by sending him a link. When he clicked on the link, a sum of Rs 6.16 lakh was debited from his bank account, they said.

Police have registered a case and further investigation was on.

