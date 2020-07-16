Nagaland Chief Minister, Deputy Self-Quarantine On Return From Delhi

Neiphiu Rio had called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at South Block on Wednesday.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, his Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom and a few other legislators are self-quarantining on their return to the state from New Delhi, as per protocol laid by the state government for COVID-19 in Nagaland.

According to government sources, Mr Rio had left for Delhi on last Tuesday to meet with the several key union ministers to discuss about state-related issues, particularly in regard to the letter submitted by Nagaland governor RN Ravi to the chief minister which questioned the law and order situation in the state.

"As a precautionary measure, I'm on self-quarantine on my return to Nagaland from Delhi. Taking precautions to ensure safety of others & myself. Will continue discharging duties. Please follow official advisories/guidelines, wear mask, maintain social distancing & observe hygiene," Mr Rio tweeted.

Nagaland has so far reported 902 COVID-19 cases, of them 554 are active while 348 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.