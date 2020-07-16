Nagaland Chief Minister, Deputy Self-Quarantine On Return From Delhi

According to government sources, Neiphiu Rio had left for Delhi on last Tuesday to meet with the several key union ministers

Nagaland Chief Minister, Deputy Self-Quarantine On Return From Delhi

Neiphiu Rio had called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at South Block on Wednesday.

Guwahati:

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, his Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom and a few other legislators are self-quarantining on their return to the state from New Delhi, as per protocol laid by the state government for COVID-19 in Nagaland.

According to government sources, Mr Rio had left for Delhi on last Tuesday to meet with the several key union ministers to discuss about state-related issues, particularly in regard to the letter submitted by Nagaland governor RN Ravi to the chief minister which questioned the law and order situation in the state.

"As a precautionary measure, I'm on self-quarantine on my return to Nagaland from Delhi. Taking precautions to ensure safety of others & myself. Will continue discharging duties. Please follow official advisories/guidelines, wear mask, maintain social distancing & observe hygiene," Mr Rio tweeted.

Mr Rio had called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at South Block on Wednesday.

Nagaland has so far reported 902 COVID-19 cases, of them 554 are active while 348 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Comments
Nagaland Chief MinistercoronavirusNeiphiu Rio

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter